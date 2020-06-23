Two abducted boys recovered, kidnapper held

Police on Monday claimed to have recovered two abducted minor boys and arrested the suspected kidnapper.

Acting on a tip-off, the Korangi police raided a house in Korangi’s Sector 32-B, arrested the kidnapper, Kashan, and recovered two-and-a-half-year-old Qasim and three-month-old Abdul Hadi from his captivity.

The police said the children’s father, Sarfaraz, had registered a complaint at the Mominabad police, telling them that he got married to Saima about 10 years ago. However, he said, Kashan had been in love with Saima before when she married him. The complainant said Kashan entered his house in his absence and took both his sons away with him to take revenge after 10 years.

Man attempts suicide

A man attempted to end his life at his house in Sohrab Goth’s Jamali Colony. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by his family. According to the Sohrab Goth police, the family told them that 25-year-old Ataullah, son of Nawaz, attempted to end his life by shooting himself in his chest over unexplained reasons. The police said that they were waiting to record the statement of the man to ascertain the actual cause behind the suicide attempt.

Man dies after falling from elevator

A lift operator died after falling down an elevator shaft in a government-run hospital on Monday. According to police, 24-year-old Adnan, son of Allah Buksh, worked as a lift operator at the Civil Hospital’s trauma centre, adding that he got critically injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries during treatment.