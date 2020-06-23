Girl dies as mother’s burqa gets stuck in motorcycle wheel

In an unfortunate incident that occurred on Monday, a minor girl lost her life while her mother sustained injuries after the woman’s burqa got stuck in the chain sprocket of the rear wheel of the motorcycle her husband was riding.

As a result, their motorcycle slipped after which the girl and the mother sustained injuries. The accident occurred in the Liaquatabad No 10 area, said the Liaquatabad police. Following the accident, rescuers reached the accident site and moved the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the minor girl breathed her last, while the mother was under treatment. The girl was identified as five-year-old Ariba, daughter of Akram.