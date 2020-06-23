Sindh’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,100 as 14 more die

Fourteen more people, including five women, have died due to COVID-19 and another 1,464 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease in the province reaching 1,103.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 13 of the latest victims have died in Karachi alone. Shah said that 9,841 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,464 people, or 15 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He said the provincial government has so far conducted 388,690 tests, which have resulted in 71,092 positive cases, which means that 18.3 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected.

The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.6 per cent. He said that 32,945 patients are currently under treatment: 31,390 in self-isolation at home, 47 at isolation centres and 1,508 at hospitals. He added that 617 patients are in critical condition, of whom 111 are on life support.

Shah said that 766 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 37,044, which shows a 52.1 per cent recovery rate.

He said that out of the 1,464 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,171 (or 80 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 297 of the new patients belong to District East, 282 to District South, 153 to District Central, 116 to District Korangi, 96 to District West and 32 to District Malir.

The CM said Ghotki has reported 48 new cases, Hyderabad 40, Sukkur 39, Larkana 37, Sanghar 29, Khairpur 25, Mirpurkhas 15, Dadu 13, Shaheed Benazirabad eight, Thatta seven, Shikarpur and Naushehroferoze six each, Umerkot five, Kambar three, and Jamshoro, Badin and Matiari two each.

He urged the people of the province to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures devised by the government and cooperate with the authorities in enforcing the selective lockdown in the hotspot areas of different districts.