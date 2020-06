Warner says Aussies shouldn’t sledge Kohli

NEW DELHI: Australia’s David Warner has warned against sledging Virat Kohli when India tour Australia this year, saying “trying to poke the bear” will only make the star batsman play better.

As cricket slowly gets back into action after coronavirus suspensions, India are slated to tour Australia for four Test matches in December-January in what is set to be a highlight of the year.

Warner, a lynchpin of Australia’s batting attack, said he is looking forward to the confrontation but that he will steer clear of taunting India’s captain. “I thrive on the crowd, I thrive on people sort of going at me in the field. And getting into that battle,” Warner told India Today television.

“I think Virat is quite similar, if you go a little bit at Virat he comes out harder with the bat and he plays amazing. We have seen that time and time again. “There is no point in actually trying to poke the bear because at the end of the day if you do that it just fires up the person a bit more.”