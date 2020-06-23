Closing birdie binge lifts Simpson to PGA Heritage title

WASHINGTON: Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open champion, birdied five of the last seven holes in a Sunday shootout to capture the RBC Heritage for his seventh career US PGA crown.

The 34-year-old American fired a bogey-free seven-under par 64 to finish 72 holes on a tournament record 22-under 262 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Simpson, set to jump from ninth to fifth in the world rankings, made four birdie putts from beyond 10 feet and two-putted from 41 feet at the par-5 15th in an epic closing run.