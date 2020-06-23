Aisam to represent Pakistan at Olympic Day live session

KARACHI: Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has been nominated to represent Pakistan at a live session on the official instagram account of the Olympics along with 23 athletes and Olympians from around the globe on the Olympic Day which will be celebrated on Tuesday (today).

“We are delighted to share that our tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has been nominated to represent Pakistan through a live session at the official Instagram account of the Olympics along with 23 elite athletes and Olympians from around the globe on June 23,” Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan said.

POA secretary general Khalid Mehmood said it was a moment of pride not only for the sporting community but for the whole nation. “We should celebrate it fully be showing digital presence in the Live Session being conducted by Aisam ul Haq sharp at 11:00 am by comments, likes and shares of the session.

“To resonate the spirit of the Olympic Day 2020, POA has informed all of the federations/departments and services to engage their athletes for this global workout and has also sent emails to educational institutes so that a diverse group from all across the country can join the live instagram sessions showing solidarity with the spirit of Olympism,” the POA said.