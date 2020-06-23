Touring England carries ‘big risk’: PCB official

KARACHI: Cricket authorities in Pakistan and England have planned extra-ordinary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of players and officials during this summer’s tour of UK.

But Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical chief conceded on Monday that despite all measures, touring England, where the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to subside, carries a “big risk.” Dr Sohail Saleem, PCB’s director of sports medicine, stressed in a video conference that all possible measures will be taken to keep the touring party safe in England.

“It is a big risk,” he said. “We can’t really say it’s not a risk. We are trying to build a new normal, redefining etiquette - respiratory marks, hand washing... it is a combination of many things to make sure that we are keeping safe or reducing the risk factor to the minimum. Cricket isn’t a contact sport. The only source (of contact) is the cricket ball. Two different analyses confirmed that the chances of transmitting the virus through sweat are less, while you cannot use saliva at all.”

Dr Sohail hoped that the precautions being planned will minimise the risks involved. “Thinking that we are moving ahead with a zero percent viral load, that’s not right. You can control it by precautions and following the WHO guidelines to keep the environment and the people involved clean. There are protocols. During the England tour, players will go through another test (upon landing) and then undergo a test every five days. Going out during a pandemic is a risk, but you have to go by the available research and information, and take whatever precautions to reduce the risk,” he said.

Pakistan’s players and support staff will be subject to three rounds of Covid-19 testing apart from a host of other precautions before they leave for their England tour. Once in England, the entire touring party will be tested every five days. The tour, consisting of three Tests and three T20Is, will begin in August.

All matches during the tour - three Tests and three T20Is - are scheduled to take place behind closed doors. The England Cricket Board has come up with extensive plans to keep Pakistan’s players in a bio-secure environment - likely to be in Derbyshire initially - from the moment they land in the country. Players will be allowed to train on a daily basis, but not as a combination, for the first two weeks.

All players were briefed verbally about the procedures in place.

“We have spoken with the players before taking their consent,” Sohail said. “Yes, they will be living without families and naturally they will be thinking about their loved ones’ well-being. We have formed a monitoring team to check on families on a daily basis to allay any concerns from the minds of the players. It’s true that we haven’t practically gone through this process, and everything right now is theoretical. But it’s the first time for everyone. Going forward, everyone will eventually have to adapt to the new procedures. I am told the West Indies team (currently in England and subject to the same procedures) were also uncertain at the start but the moment they got in the routine with training, they were fine.

“We have been monitoring the football in Europe, baseball in South Korea and now even the English Premier League has also started. So this is a big step for the resumption of cricket. People have been confined at home for over three months, the level of anxiety is increasing. Sport at least provides entertainment and can reduce anxiety. Like doctors fighting on the frontline, these sportsmen in a way are also serving the people.” –with inputs from agencies