Trump says would meet Maduro only to discuss exit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would only meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss his exit from power.

Trump had said in an interview on Sunday that he would "think about" meeting with Maduro, a leftist autocrat whose ouster Washington has pursued with little success since early 2019 despite punishing sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

The president’s comments were widely interpreted as a sign of weakening US support for Juan Guaido, the opposition leader who Washington and nearly 60 other countries have backed in a power struggle with Maduro.

On Twitter, however, Trump insisted, "I will always stand against socialism and the people of Venezuela." "I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!" Doubts about Trump’s support for the Venezuelan opposition leader also were raised by John Bolton in his new tell-all book about his tenure as Trump’s national security adviser.