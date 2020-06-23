Syrian doctor held in Germany

BERLIN: A Syrian doctor living in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of crimes against humanity in his country of origin, prosecutors said on Monday in the latest German move against suspected war crimes in Syria.

The suspect, identified as Alaa M., is accused of having "tortured a detainee ... in at least two cases" at a prison run by Syrian intelligence services in the city of Homs in 2011, said German federal prosecutors in a statement. He was arrested in the state of Hesse on Friday and remains in pre-trial detention.

Alaa M. was called to the assistance of a man who had suffered an epileptic fit after being detained for taking part in a protest, the statement said. He then proceeded to beat the man with a plastic pipe. "Even after he had gone down, Alaa M. continued the beatings and additionally kicked the victim," prosecutors said.

The next day, Alaa M. and another doctor allegedly subjected the victim to further beatings. He later died, though the cause of death is unclear. According to Spiegel magazine, the victim’s family found his body with bloody wounds on his face and holes in his skull. Alaa M. left Syria in mid-2015 and moved to Germany, where he also practiced as a doctor.