Cost of terror

The Poverty Reduction Strategy of the government of Pakistan has identified five indirect costs of the war on terror, in addition to the direct costs. The first one is the slowing down of domestic economic activity. It means that foreign direct investment, industrial output, tax collection and exports decreased. Overall GDP growth suffered due to intensive terrorism. The second one is the increase in the credit risk of the country which means that Pakistan suffered from the financial losses by failing to repay the loans it obtained from the social, political and economic effects of the war on terror.

The third indirect cost is the huge increase in unemployment in terrorism affected areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Due to losses to the agriculture sector, damage to businesses and tourist resorts thousands of people lost their jobs. The fourth one is the heavy costs of displacement of local population. Due to insurgency and counter-militant operations, millions of people were displaced from the Malakand division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the fifth place, due to frequent terrorist attacks implementation of development projects got behind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This delay increased the cost of the projects various. With the increase in terrorism, the benefits of participation in the war fell as in 2007-08, the United States assisted Pakistan with $1.9 billion, whereas the cost of the war was over three times higher at $ 6 billion. The increasing cost of the war on terror from 2001-2002 to 2010-2011 is $ 67.9 billion.

Furqan Khattak

Kohat