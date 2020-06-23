close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
Insensitive people

According to the Coronavirus Attitude Tracker Survey, by Gallup Pakistan, 55 percent Pakistanis believe that the threat of the coronavirus is exaggerated.

These 55 percent people have yet to see their closed ones suffering or dying of the coronavirus. Human insensitivity to the plight of others is not something uncommon but hits one hard when this happens in one's own family.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

