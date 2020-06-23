Make the cut

This refers to two illuminating articles ‘Cleaning up the budget’ (June 18) by Abid Hasan and ‘An ordinary budget’ (June 19) by Khalid Bhatti. As convincingly made out, it is an irrelevant and irresponsible budget with not much pain having gone into its formulation to address the key challenges. There exists much scope for cutting the current expenditure of the government. The government could: wind up the Ehsaas Programme to save Rs208 billion. Productive/self sustaining scheme and not cash dole-outs is the prudent way of addressing poverty. The government could withdraw the Rs50 billion subsidy earmarked for Utility Stores Corporation (USC) as it is not serving the poorer section of society. Rs40 billion budgeted for Railways could be reduced to Rs20 billion by increasing train fares and goods rates by 10-15 percent and rationalizing bloated manpower. The pension bill of the government stands at Rs475 billion. The present system should be replaced by a 100 percent self contributory scheme, fully funded and with no burden on the government. Manpower rationalization or salary cuts be implemented in loss-making state owned entities (SOEs) to save Rs100 billion. The SBP key interest rate be reduced from the present 8 percent to 6 percent. This would result in saving of Rs200 billion of government’s interest payment. The existing liberal import policy could be replaced with a tight one by disallowing import of luxury and non-essential foreign goods; the expected saving would be $6-7 billion in import bill and would reduce the need for dollar borrowings.

On the revenue side, cost and financial audit by a reputable firm, for five sectors – sugar, cement, fertilizer, pharmaceutical and auto manufacturing – be made mandatory each year to unearth billions of rupees of taxes being evaded by these companies; the expected recovery in this would be Rs200 billion. Petrol should be taxed higher as the product is used by private vehicle owners; the proposed recovery for that would be Rs100 billion. Tax rate on all individuals with taxable income, irrespective of source, be revised upwards and in addition a supertax imposed on those with taxable income above the threshold of Rs5 million; the proposed recovery would be Rs50 billion. As mentioned by one of the writers, the government has to lead from the front to revive the sinking economy and generate employment opportunities. Expecting the private sector to lead will be imprudent.

Arif Majeed

Karachi