Three killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three members of a family were killed in an accident near Rajana on Sunday. The family was returning to their hometown Pirmahal from Lahore when the car struck against a divider due to over speeding on Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway-3. As a result, two brothers Aun Abbas and Hassan Abbas of Chak Musa Nakreri, and their cousin Syed Ghulam Abbas of Chak 759/GB died on the spot while Syed Furqan Haidar sustained injuries.