Road accident: Search on to recover four bodies from River Kunhar

MANSEHRA: The divers of Rescue 1122 couldn’t fish out bodies of four youngsters, including two brothers, who had drowned when their car plunged into River Kunhar in Malkandi area of Kaghan valley a day earlier, officials said on Sunday.

“Because Rescue 1122 divers couldn’t recover the bodies, we have hired services of local trained divers,” Mudassir Zia, the SHO Balakot Police Station, told reporters.

The car carrying four members of a family was on its way back to Paras from Kaghan when the driver while speeding couldn’t hold control over the steering and as a result, it skidded off the road and plunged into the river.

Hussain Shah and his brother Hassan Shah along with their cousins Taimur Shah and Liaqat Shah drowned and search for their bodies is still on. Mudassir Zia said that it was difficult to search the bodies in the gushing and cold water.

Tanveer Hussain Shah, who lost two sons in the incident, said that all cousins had gone to Kaghan valley and

their vehicle met the accident on their way back home.

“We were waiting their return in evening, but the closed circuit cameras installed by a Chinese company working at the Suki Kinari hydropower project confirmed that their vehicle had skidded off the road and plunged into the river,” Shah said.