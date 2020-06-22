Relief package sought for late artiste

PESHAWAR: Senior artistes on Sunday asked the government and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Directorate to extend financial assistance to the poor family of a young artiste, who died recently.

Senior music directors, including ustad Nazeer Gul, Master Ali Haider, AR Anwar and ghazal maestro Ustad Khial Mohammad in a statement asked the KP government that Shahryar Shaoor even did not get first medical aid owing to the poor financial constraints of the family.

Members of the Hunari Tolana Welfare Society, Da Hunar Warisan, Awaaz, Takhleeq International, and Cultural Journalists Forum (CJF) sought a financial relief package for the poor parents of the rising folk singer, who had earned a widespread fame for his quality contribution to Pashto folk music. Noted musician Master Ali Haider while sharing his views told that the death news of Shahryar Shaoor was shocking for many as Pashto music suffered an irreparable loss. He added that the late artiste was the sole breadwinner of his family and the government must extend financial help to it.

Senior folk legend, Khial Mohammad regretted that KP government was yet to announce a relief package for the jobless artistes and many were on the verge of being starved and others were feared being sick with deadly diseases with no medical assistance and the death of young folk artiste Shahryar Shaoor should be an eye opener for the officials concerned. Czech-based folk singer Haroon Bacha in his video message asked the KP culture department officials and philanthropists to help the needy family of Shaoor.