Five more areas locked down in Nowshera over COVID-19 spread

NOWSHERA: The administration on Sunday locked down five more areas of the Nowshera district due to coronavirus spread, officials said.

DHO Gul Man Shah and DMS of the Qazi Medical Centre (QMC) Dr Zahid Khan said a total of eight areas have been sealed so far to contain the Covid-19 transmission. Among the areas placed under lockdown were Mohallah Zarifkhel, Azakhel Payan, Hakeemabad in Mehak Colony, Qasim Kilay in Taru Jabba, Armours Colony and Shadman Colony in Nowshera Cantt. Three areas, including ASC Colony D Block, Mohallah Fatima Masjid in Akora Khattak and Haspatal Koroona in Wazir Garhi were locked down earlier. The officials said the administration had also recommended sealing of other areas which are considered to be the hotspot of coronavirus. Meanwhile, a court of judge, Kinza Khan, was closed after her stenographer tested positive for Covid-19. The court will remain shut till further orders. The officials said the number of the confirmed coronavirus patients stood at 635 after the emergences of fresh cases. They said as many as 2123 were tested for Covid-19. Of them, 1328 had tested negative. Three more people recovered from Covid-19. This put the tally of the patients recovering from the viral infection at 303. Up to 36 people have been killed by coronavirus in the Nowshera district. A total of 20 people from the district have died of Covid-19 in other parts of the country. The officials said 14 people have died of Covid-19 in 15 days which was a situation that warranted attention. They said the present alarming the situation demanded that the movement of people in bazaars should be restricted, mask-wearing made mandatory and social distancing observed strictly.