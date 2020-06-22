Gas supply restored after successful talks with Loya Jirga

KARAK: The supply of gas from oil and gas fields of Karak, Kohat and Hangu was restored after successful first round of talks between the leaders of Loya Jirga and the provincial government negotiation committee headed by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan.

However, the protest sit-in will continue till the outcome of the second round of talks scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl district information secretary Maulana Noor Zaman told reporters the government had agreed to launch work on Banda-Gurguri road and release of oil and gas royalty funds to Kohat division to launch uplift activities.

He maintained that the protest sit-in of the Loya Jirga would continue, adding that the transportation of the crude oil has started from the oil and gas fields of three districts of Kohat division on the directions of the leaders of Loya Jirga.

The JUI-F leader added the future line was action was dependent on the second round of talks between the government and the Loya Jirga. He said talks would be held on Tuesday to discuss the other demands of the Jirga.

Maulana Noor Zaman said they did not want any clash with the government but wanted the solution of the problems being faced by the people of Kohat division, adding that the residents of resource rich division lacked basic needs. He added that 10 percent increase in the royalty funds was the right of the people of division and keeping them deprived of its fundamental rights was not justified.