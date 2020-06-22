Sherpao says PTI has disappointed people

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not come up to the expectations of the people as it was evident from its anti-people budget.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, he was talking to a delegation of PTI workers from Lower Dir district. PTI former tehsil general secretary and ex-village nazim Qazi Jalaluddin announced the QWP along with his supporters on this occasion.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, QWP Lower Dir head Badshah Hussain, Abdul Hameed, Israr Khan, Asif Umar, Ibrahim Khan and Wali Khan were also present. Aftab Sherpao said the government did not take into consideration the financial problems of the common people while presenting the budget. The QWP leader vowed his party would not allow the government to roll back the 18th constitutional amendment. He added those wishing to reverse this landmark legislation would not succeed in their designs. He criticized the government for conspiring to slash the share of the provinces in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. He said the NFC was a constitutional body that ensured the equitable distribution of resources among the federating units.

Aftab Sherpao said his party was committed to raising voice for the rights of all the Pakhtuns, particularly the ones belonging to the far-flung and underdeveloped areas. He added the people had voted for the PTI in the hope it would honour its election pledges, but its tall claims about bringing about the so-called change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

“The PTI hoodwinked the people in the name of change and reneged on the pledges after forming its government,” he added. The QWP leader said the people had become disenchanted with the PTI government as the country lurched from one crisis to another.