Mon Jun 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

Work on medical college in Mansehra soon

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: Federal parliamentary secretary Saleh Muhammad Khan has said that work on a medical college and women’s university would be started soon. “The government has decided to establish a medical college in Jaba and women’s university at Dadar area,” Saleh told reporters here. He said that enough land was already available at Jaba and Dadar for the projects. “I have met PM Imran Khan and CM Mahmood Khan and discussed with them the problems faced by people of the district and they not only okayed the two projects but also approved funds for blacktopping of various roads,” he added. He said the KP govt had also approved a potable water supply scheme for the city and its suburbs, with the financial assistance of Saudi Arabian govt.

