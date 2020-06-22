close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 22, 2020

Workers continue protest for chief editor’s release

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 22, 2020

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang/Geo Group continued the protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government and in favour of their demands, they urged the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him. They chanted slogans against the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimizing the opposition and suppressing the voice of the independent press for furthering own interests.The protesters condemned the government and the NAB for victimising the biggest media group of the country and detaining its owner as pressure tactics. The speakers including Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Shah Zaman and others recalled that Mir Shakil had been detained for the last 100 days without proving a single case of corruption against him in an over three-decades-old property case.They hoped such tactics would not stop them from performing their duties.

Latest News

More From Peshawar