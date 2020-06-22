YDA issues list of 63 health professionals, who died of COVID-19

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab claims that at least 63 health professionals have died of infection till date while fighting as frontline soldiers in the fight against coronavirus.

YDA President Dr Salman Haseeb Sunday released a list of the healthcare professionals, who fell victim to coronavirus all-over the country.

As many as 34 healthcare professionals succumbed to the virus in Punjab including 30 doctors, three nurses and one paramedic; 12 in Sindh including 11 doctors and one nurse; seven in Balochistan including four doctors and three paramedics; nine in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including six doctors, two nurses and one paramedic; one doctor in Gilgit-Baltistan and two operation theatre (OT) technicians at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

In Punjab, 15 doctors lost their lives to COVID-19 in Lahore including Prof Ijaz Ahsan, Dr Muhammad Saleem, Dr Sana Fatima, Dr Salman Tahir, Dr Ali Nazir, Dr Husne Ahmad, Dr Akhtar Hussain, Dr Hafiz Maqsood, Dr Zia, Dr Asif Ali, Dr Basit Ghafoor, Dr Rahat Maqsood, Dr Ghulam Hussain, Dr Asif Mughal and Dr Anwer Sulehri.

Similarly, three doctors died in Gujranwala including Dr Naeem Akhtar, Dr Asma Hassan and Dr Gulzar, two doctors expired in Faisalabad including Dr Syed Nasir Ali and Dr Wasim Mushtaq (dentist), two from Sialkot including Dr Munawar Javaid and Dr Akram Qureshi, two from Sargodha including Dr Tanveer Akram and Dr Irshad Sandhu, two from Dera Ghazi Khan including Dr Javed Bajwani and Dr Khalid Masood, Dr Rabia Tayyab in Rawalpindi, Dr Umer Daraz in Okara, Dr Musaddiq Hussain in Bahawalpur and Dr Ghazala Shaheen in Multan.

In Sindh, six doctors died in Karachi including Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, Dr Furqanul Haq, Dr Zahoor Sheikh, Dr Zubaida Sattar, Dr M Nawaz Gohati and Dr Asad, and Dr Noshad in Hyderabad, Dr Shafqatullah Sheikh in Khairpur, Dr Tahir Almani in Tando Muhammad Khan, Dr Younus Channa in Kandkhot and Dr M Ishaq Malik in Jacobabad.

In Balochistan, four doctors including Dr Shah Wali in Quetta and Dr Naeem Agha, Dr Aslam Mengal, Dr Zubair Ahmad in other parts of the province.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, six doctors died including two, Dr Phag Chand and Dr Azam in Nowshehra, Dr Aurangzaib in Peshawar, Dr Javed in Charsadda, Dr Khanzada Shinwari in Hangu and Dr Abbass Tariq in another area of KP. Dr Usama died of coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Among nurses, three nurses died in Punjab including Sadaf Jameel from Gujrat, Robina from Punjab, and Parveen from Faisalabad, nurse Mussarat Dilbar in Kohat, KPK, and Ambreen Khalid in Karachi, Sindh.

Among paramedics, Rangeen Khan, Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) at CMH Rawalpindi, died in Punjab, one each, Ashraf in KPK and Izhar Chacha at (PIMS), Islamabad, while two dispensers including Haji Dilawar Khan and Haji Munawar Khan died in Balochistan.

The YDA believed that at least 40 per cent medical professionals working in public sector hospitals in Punjab contracted coronavirus but the Punjab government’s reluctance to conduct mass testing of doctors, nurses and medical staff was keeping the figures low among medical personnel.

However, according to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department’s daily report, 983 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Punjab so far.