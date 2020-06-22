Captain, soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: An officer and a soldier of the Pakistan Army were martyred and two militants were killed in clashes in Mir Ali and Razmak areas in North Waziristan district on Sunday.

The two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory action by the security forces at the two sites of incidents.

The sources said that one of the clashes between the security forces and militants took place in the Razmak area in which Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced martyrdom. They said the security forces and militants also clashed in Mir Ali area that left two soldiers injured. The injured soldiers were identified as Muhammad Sharif and Zaheer.

Meanwhile, the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement through its spokesman claimed responsibility for an attack on the security forces but the claim was wide off the mark because it mentioned the site of the incident in South Waziristan in the Shaktoi area. It didn't mention North Waziristan where the actual incident happened. The TTP also conceded the loss of one of its fighters.