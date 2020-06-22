Steps under way to strengthen health sector, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said strengthening of health infrastructure in the province to effectively deal with Covid-19 was a priority of the provincial government. “Result-oriented steps are being taken under a strategy to augment the overall capacities of the public sector hospitals,” an official communique quoted him as saying. He added that the provincial government was working to turn the challenges posed by Covid-19 into an opportunity to strengthen and improve the health service delivery system. Mahmood Khan said in order to enable the existing health infrastructure to cope with the challenges of coronavirus pandemic, Rs.124 billion had been proposed for health sector in the annual budget of the upcoming financial year in addition to the Rs24 billion allocated to fund the emergency nature of expenditures. “During the upcoming financial year steps will be taken to enhance the capacities of all the public sector hospitals, including district headquarters and tehsil headquarters hospitals in both the settled as well as newly-merged districts,” the chief minister said. He added that in this regard need assessment of all these health service delivery outlets was being carried out. Mahmood Khan added that funds for purchase of essential medicines for public sector hospitals had been increased to Rs4.00 billion in the upcoming budget as compared to that of Rs2.5 billion in the budget of 2019-20.