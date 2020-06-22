Ration bags distributed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool along with the Pak Army officers on Sunday distributed ration bags among deserving people at Shelter Home, General Bus Stand. The rations bags were donated by the Pak Army. The AC Sadar said that the district administration would take care of needy persons especially in the lockdown situation.