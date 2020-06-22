close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

Ration bags distributed

Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

FAISALABAD: Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool along with the Pak Army officers on Sunday distributed ration bags among deserving people at Shelter Home, General Bus Stand. The rations bags were donated by the Pak Army. The AC Sadar said that the district administration would take care of needy persons especially in the lockdown situation.

