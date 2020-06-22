Superstitious stories connected with eclipses dying: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that science has revealed the reason behind eclipses, adding that the stories of superstition connected with it are also taking their last breaths. Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that today’s solar eclipse will be best visible in Sukkur and its surrounding areas. This year’s second solar eclipse will be on December 14 but it will not be visible in Pakistan. Referring to myths that surround solar and lunar eclipses the federal minister said that when man’s knowledge was very limited superstitions were on the rise. Everything that the men liked was associated with good fortune and what he feared including eclipses was associated with torment but now science has revealed the reason behind this natural phenomenon. So the stories of superstition connected with it are also taking their last breaths, he concluded.