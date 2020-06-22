Inter-provincial educational meeting convened on July 2

KARACHI: The Federal Ministry of Education has convened an inter-provincial education ministers' conference on July 2 after Cambridge Assessment International released the timetable for A and O level examinations in November 2020 for the whole world, including Pakistan. The issue of reopening or closing schools and examinations will be discussed in the ministry, the education ministry said, adding that the provinces should send their proposals for reopening educational institutions by June 23. Measures to protect students and teachers from corona will be included in the recommendations. Suggestions have been sought from the Higher Education Commission and officials of federal educational institutions regarding this strategy. Recommendations will be sent to the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) after the inter-provincial education ministers conference. The NCC will make the final decision on whether to reopen or close the educational institutions.