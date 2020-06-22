Shahbaz Gill announces corona testing laboratory in RYK

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Sheikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital and inspected the corona isolation and other wards.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad was also present. Dr Shahbaz Gill inspected the treatment and medical facilities of corona patients and expressed his satisfaction. Chief Executive Officer Dr Sakhawat Ali Randhawa gave a detailed briefing to Dr Shahbaz Gul and told that currently 50 beds were present in the isolation centre while 80 beds were established at the Sheikh Khalifa School. He said that it was very important to set up a test laboratory in Rahimyar Khan to get corona results immediately. He said that the Sheikh Zayed Hospital had beds for more than 1,000 patients currently while 12 beds were available for corona patents at the ICU besides ventilators and central oxygen system.

He disclosed that the hospital had 54 ventilators to deal with any emergency situation. After briefing, Shahbaz Gill announced immediate establishment of corona testing laboratory for Rahimyar Khan district and said that the laboratory would start functioning here within next one week.