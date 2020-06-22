25 govt depts owe Rs357.9m to Fesco

MIANWALI: As many as 25 government departments are defaulters of Rs 357.9 million to the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Mianwali Circle.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the Fesco authorities said that final notices had been issued to the defaulter departments, asking them to pay dues, otherwise their connections would be disconnected. The defaulter departments include: Punjab Public Health Department Rs 162.31 million, TMA Esa Khel Rs 53.41 million, Punjab Jails Rs 25.74 million, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Rs 26.58 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Rs 14.91 million, TMA Mianwali Rs 11.88 million, Punjab Police Rs 25.74 million, Basic and Rural Health Rs 6.22 million, Health Department Rs 5.47 million, Chief Engineer Chashma Hydropower project Rs 4.81 million, Ministry of Railway Rs 1.77 million, PTCL Rs 2.01m, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation Rs 1.09 million, Agriculture Department Rs 1.4 million, Livestock and Dairy Development Department Rs 7.2 million, Housing and Planning Department Rs 1.27 million, Health and Welfare Department Rs 3.4m, boys schools Rs 4.15 million, girls schools Rs 2.8 million, District Govt Colleges Rs 1.12 million, Roads and Buildings Department Rs 1.05 million, TMA Bhakkar Rs 3.22m and TMA Kalor Kot Rs 1.76 million.