Two killed, three hurt in accidents

PAKPATTAN: Two persons were killed while three sustained injuries in separate rod accidents here on Sunday. Muhammad Fazal and Ahmad were on their way on a bike when a tractor-trolley hit them on Kameer Road. As a result, Muhammad Fazal was killed on the spot while Ahmad was injured. In another incident, Muhammad Arshad was hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Chak 18-EB while Ayesha and Fatima were seriously injured.