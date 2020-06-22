close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
June 22, 2020

Two killed, three hurt in accidents

National

June 22, 2020

PAKPATTAN: Two persons were killed while three sustained injuries in separate rod accidents here on Sunday. Muhammad Fazal and Ahmad were on their way on a bike when a tractor-trolley hit them on Kameer Road. As a result, Muhammad Fazal was killed on the spot while Ahmad was injured. In another incident, Muhammad Arshad was hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Chak 18-EB while Ayesha and Fatima were seriously injured.

