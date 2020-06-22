close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
Three of a family killed in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three members of a family, including two brothers, were killed in an accident near Rajana on Sunday. Reportedly, the family was returning to their hometown Pirmahal from Lahore when the car struck against a divider due to over speeding on Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway-3. As a result, two brothers Syed Aun Abbas and Syed Hassan Abbas of Chak Musa Nakreri, and their cousin Syed Ghulam Abbas of Chak 759/GB died on the spot while Syed Furqan Haidar sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

