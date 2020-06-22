Villager dies due to alleged torture of police

HAFIZABAD: A villager died due to alleged torture of CIA police on Sunday. Reportedly, CIA police ASI Bilal Hunjra along with other policemen arrested Liaqat Ali of Mirza Bhattian on the charge of theft. The police employees kept him in their torture cell illegally for many days where they allegedly tortured him severely. Later, when the condition of Liaqat became critical, the police officials threw him outside the torture cell. In the meantime, relatives of Liaqat shifted him to the DHQ Hospital where he died.

Later, a large number of people staged a demonstration against the police and chanted slogans against the responsible policemen. They alleged that ASI Bilal was the main accused in the torture case. Meanwhile, Sadar Pindi Bhattian police registered a case against seven policemen for torturing to death Liaqat. They included ASI Bilal, Rai Amir Sher, Rana Ghulam Mustafa and Atif Shah. However, no arrest was made till the filing of this report.