Rape case registered after 18 days

BAHAWALPUR: City Haroonabad police on Sunday booked a man on the charge of raping a physically disabled girl at Riaz Colony after 18 days of the incident..

According to Muhammad Hanif, father of the victim girl, accused Muzaffar Ali had allegedly raped his daughter but the police were not ready to arrest the culprit.

WOMAN DROWNS IN CANAL: A woman was drowned in the AP Branch Canal near Khairpur Tamiwali on Sunday.

Nihalan Bibi was washing clothes near the bank of the canal when suddenly she slipped and fell in the canal and drowned.