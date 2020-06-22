Over 3,000-maund wheat recovered from godowns

FAISALABAD: The district administration on Sunday recovered more than 3,000 maund illegally stored wheat from different godowns during a crackdown at Awami Colony, Mansoorabad.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari raided and recovered the illegal stored wheat from 10 shops while a warehouse owner Ghulam Abbas was also handed over to the police who was selling wheat at the rate of Rs 1,970 per quintal while the official price was fixed at Rs 1,400/20kg. The stock of wheat was immediately taken in the custody. The AC said that the wheat would be sold at the fixed government rate in the general market. In another raid, the AC City sealed a snooker club at Pearl City Plaza on Sargodha Road on the charge of violation of corona SOPs. The manager of the snooker club was arrested and handed over to the police for registration of an FIR under PIDO 2020.

FAREWELL PARTY: A farewell party was organised in the honour of outgoing Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Asma Ijaz Cheema.

The officer had been transferred and posted as the PHA DG. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was the chief guest while Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Osama Niazi, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed Iqbal, Administrative Officer Riaz Anjum and other officers were also present.

ANTI-CORONA MEASURES: The Punjab government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in public places, during travel, business points and in government and private offices to protect the health of citizens and prevent the spread of coronavirus under anti-corona measures.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali asked the citizens to ensure the use of face masks while going out. He said that checking teams would also be mobilised so the ban should be enforced.

He directed to the heads of district departments that officers and staff members in the offices should wear face masks while those who approach the offices in connection with government affairs should wear face masks to prevent the spread of the disease.