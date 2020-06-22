close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
June 22, 2020

Benazir’s birthday celebrated

National

June 22, 2020

LAHORE: The 67th birthday of former prime minister and slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto was celebrated with simplicity across the country. Cake-cutting ceremonies were held in which party members paid rich tribute to Benazir. They lauded her contribution to promotion of democracy and progress of Pakistan.

