Seven injured in Malipura wall collapse

LAHORE: Seven persons were injured Sunday when a wall of a house collapsed in Malipura, Bund Road. Rescuers shifted the injured persons identified as Umar, 5, son of Zain, Gul Pari, 18, daughter of Hussain, Safia, 15, daughter, of Abdul Qudoos, Gul Nasir, 18, Asiya, 15, daughter of Khan Muhammad, Roh Afza, 21, daughter of Abdul Qudoos, and Gul Zareen, 40, daughter of Hussain, to the Mayo Hospital.