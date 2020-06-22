close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

Seven injured in Malipura wall collapse

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

LAHORE: Seven persons were injured Sunday when a wall of a house collapsed in Malipura, Bund Road. Rescuers shifted the injured persons identified as Umar, 5, son of Zain, Gul Pari, 18, daughter of Hussain, Safia, 15, daughter, of Abdul Qudoos, Gul Nasir, 18, Asiya, 15, daughter of Khan Muhammad, Roh Afza, 21, daughter of Abdul Qudoos, and Gul Zareen, 40, daughter of Hussain, to the Mayo Hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan