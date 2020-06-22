Opposition wants destruction of economy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said the PPP and its leadership and PML-N are playing politics and the opposition wants to see worsening situation and destruction of economy.

He said the opposition wants to put pressure on government so that they could be given NRO over the corruption which they have committed. He said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah used to sit in the meetings in which decisions are made regarding coronavirus, but when he reaches Karachi, he starts doing politics.

Talking to a private news channel, Shibli Faraz alleged that the opposition is not sincere. He said the provinces should have to be asked during last five years after the passage of 18th Amendment that how much money they have spent on health. He said that during last five years, Rs5,000 billion were spent in health sector in Sindh, adding that it should be informed where this money was spent and whether this money was spent on masses or went in the pockets of the leaders.

He said coronavirus came not only in Pakistan but in whole world, adding that the way Imran Khan has shown leadership in coronavirus crisis it should be taken as case study.

The minister said that said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is following a consistent policy to boost the national economy besides containing the spread of coronavirus outbreak. He said Pakistan is a poor country and cannot afford complete lockdown for its serious negative implications on the country’s economy.