55pc believe threat of corona is overblown: survey

ISLAMABAD: According to Coronavirus Attitude Tracker Survey, by Gallup Pakistan, 55 percent Pakistanis now believe that the threat of coronavirus is exaggerated.

The survey is about changes in public perception, attitude and behaviour since the beginning of the lockdown in Pakistan; public response and behaviour towards coronavirus initiatives and preventive measures; and the overall changes and impact of coronavirus lockdown on the daily lives of ordinary Pakistanis and businesses.

The survey found that 57 percent respondents and those from Sindh (65 percent) are most likely to agree that the threat of coronavirus is exaggerated. Respondents from Pakistan are fourth most likely to believe that the COVID-19 threat is exaggerated. Those from Japan (12 percent) are least likely to say the same.

The survey findings show that public opinion is split over the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control; 47 percent agree, while 48 percent disagree – 33 percent strongly disagree.

Every 1 in 5 Pakistanis (22 percent) claims that someone from within his/her social circle has contracted the coronavirus. The survey said 22 percent Pakistanis reported someone from their social circle being infected by coronavirus. In comparison, only 6 percent Indians reported the same.

Another finding of the survey was that 12 percent Pakistanis claim to know someone in their social circle who died after contracting the coronavirus. One-third Pakistanis are sceptical about the number of COVID-19 cases being reported by the government. Since April, a

hefty 15 percent decline in the proportion of Pakistanis has been witnessed who opine that the federal government of Pakistan is controlling the coronavirus situation very well — now 67 percent agree, while 28 percent disagree.

After a significant decline in early April (29 percent), nearly two in three Pakistanis (65 percent) now report a male family member visiting the mosque for Jumma prayer.

Respondents from Balochistan (91 percent) are most likely to say that a male family member offered Friday prayers in a mosque. 42 percent from Sindh report otherwise.

The survey found that three-fourth Pakistanis report that a male member of their household offered Eid prayers in a mosque this year. One in four Pakistanis claim that their household spending increased this Eidul Fitr as compared to last year.

About 74 percent Pakistanis say that they will send their children to school if they re-open. Urban repondents (30 percent) and females (28 percent) are most likely to say they will not be sending their children to school if they re-open.

The survey found that three in five (59 percent) Pakistanis are hopeful that life in Pakistan will return to normal by the end of the year.

Public opinion split over further opening up of businesses across the country by relaxing the lockdown. 47 percent Pakistanis support while 48 percent do not support it.

Highest proportion of respondents from Sindh (83 percent) and respondents aged below 30 support further opening up of businesses across the country due to ease in lockdown.

The survey findings show that a significant majority (88 percent) of Pakistanis claim that their household income has decreased since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

Since April, 900,000 more households now claim to have reduced the number or size of meals for some family members to cover their household’s basic needs. Nearly 1 in 4 Pakistanis (22 percent) percent.

Nearly 22 million adults say they have borrowed food or asked for help from a friend or relative in the past 7 days to cover their household’s basic needs.

As many as 2.1 million households now claim to have sold some assets in the past 7 days to cover their basic household needs, the survey found.