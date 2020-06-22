Voicing against drug mafia: Indian troops harassing Kashmiri athlete

ISLAMABAD: A young woman athlete has said that Indian army is harassing her and her family after she raised her voice against drug mafia in her hometown of Sopore in Baramulla district of Indian Occupied Kashmir.Nighat Bashir, a karate player from Seelu Sopore, said since the day she raised a voice against the drug mafia in Sopore, she was facing a lot of problems.

“When I heard that my brother is getting involved in drugs, I raised a voice against the drug mafia which also led to the arrest of one person. After that, the racket was busted by police in Sopore. But following the arrests, the army raided the area and assaulted my cousins, saying they were looking for my father,” she added.

The incident had happened on the night of June 16. She pointed out that an Indian army major entered into her house and harassed her brother-in-law because of his long beard. “When I raised a voice, the major threatened me saying that he will pump all his bullets into my body,” she said. “They ransacked our home and broke doors and windowpanes. What mistake did I commit by raising a voice against drug peddlers? They told me they had orders to cordon off my home,” she said.