To probe Justice Isa’s wife case: No administrative changes being made in FBR

ISLAMABAD: Director of International Taxes for AEOI Zone, Islamabad, Zulfiqar Ahmed, will be assigned to probe the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s

wife after change in jurisdiction of the case from Karachi’s RTO-III to Islamabad on orders of the Supreme Court.

He will work under Member IR Operation Ashfaque Ahmed, who also holds additional charge of DG International Taxes. Ashfaque is also part of Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) for providing assistance from the FBR.

When contacted, the FBR high-ups said they have decided that no administrative changes would be brought about unless the apex court asked for that because they did not want to face any blame. They said the FBR would submit its findings before the apex court within given timeframe.