NAB committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases and eradication of corruption from the country is the top most priority of NAB.

“The NAB is role model for Saarc countries as NAB is Chairman of Saarc anti-corruption forum and is focal organisation of Pakistan under United Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC),” he said in a statement on Sunday.

The NAB is the only organisation who has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China in order to enhance cooperation in eradication of corruption,” he said. He said the NAB has established state of the art forensic science laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi but also established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Training Academy at NAB headquarters in order to equip its investigation officers with modern techniques to investigate white collar crimes cases.

In line with its Enforcement Strategy, he said NAB has initiated complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations across the board on alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices. He said NAB’s indiscriminate actions have increased the prestige of bureau manifold against the mighty as the aim of NAB is to apprehend the corrupt elements and deposit the looted amount in the national exchequer. He said that NAB has been rejuvenated in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.

He said that the hard work, transparency and merit being put in by all ranks of Bureau’s staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB always believes in self-respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching self-esteem of any person who comes in NAB.