Three more youths martyred in IOK

ISLAMABAD: In their fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops martyred three more Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Pazwalpora area of the city.

The operation was going on while mobile internet services were snapped in all areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel during house raids arrested over a dozen youths in Sopore and Badgam areas.