Thousands of children lost their fathers in last 3 decades in IOK

ISLAMABAD: As Father’s Day is being celebrated worldwide on Sunday thousands of fathers in occupied Kashmir have lost their sons at the hands of brutal Indian troops.

The third Sunday in June is celebrated as the Father’s Day globally to recognise the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children.

This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting.

While according to Kashmir Media Service in Indian occupied Kashmir, hundreds of youth have lost their eyesight due to the firing of lethal pellets by Indian troops on peaceful protesters.