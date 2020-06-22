‘Implementation of SOPs crucial to contain spread of COVID 19’

Islamabad : Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, only strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of precautionary measures under the safety guidelines can help protect the masses from coronavirus infection.

Pakistan as a responsible member of the world community has taken bold and timely steps to impose restrictions on public gatherings, social and political activities, educational institutions and public transport operations to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread. Likewise, the public is time and again sensitized to ensure at least six feet distance while interacting and avoid handshake, hugging and wearing of masks during meeting with each other.

Only the responsible move of individual members during the current pandemic can ensure safety of the collective wellbeing of the society. Actually, the virus is transmitted either through direct contact with the infected person or with the droplets of the infected person’s cough or sneeze, or touching the surface that has cough or sneeze droplets.

And later on touching the mouth or face with the infected hand as the COVID-19 virus can survive on surfaces for several hours.

Therefore, the World Health Organization (WHO) in its updated guidelines the on COVID-19 has advised the governments to encourage the general public to wear medical masks in clinical areas of health facilities and in areas of widespread transmission and community transmission.

Likewise, the WHO has also advised the people to wear masks where physical distancing was not possible such as public transport, shops, confined and crowded environments.

Talking to this agency, General Surgeon, Nowshera Medical Complex, Dr Fazal Ghani has urged the people to frequently wash hands with soap at least for 20 seconds and avoid contacting sick people.

He said that in the existing social structure and combined family system; one has to be more careful about the precautionary measures.

People should avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, adding that only strict precautions can help the masses from the virus infection, he added. Clinical Psychologist and Vice President Academics, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Tahir Khalily said that the coronavirus was a health issue; its patients should not be socially stigmatized.