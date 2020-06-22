Pandemic claims 4 more lives

Rawalpindi : Another four confirmed patients of the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 lost their lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 311 while as many as 441 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the twin cities taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 15298 on Sunday.

According to district health department Rawalpindi, a 65-year old patient belonging to Afshan Colony in Cantonment Board area died of the disease in the district on Sunday while the virus claimed another three lives in Islamabad Capital Territory.

To date, a total of 213 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi district while 98 in ICT. Of a total of 15298 patients so far reported from the region, as many as 6642 patients have recovered from the illness while on Sunday, there were a total of 8345 active cases of the disease in the twin cities including 2161 in the district and 6184 in ICT.

In last 24 hours, 383 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 10662 of which 4,380 have so far recovered while 98 have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, as many as 58 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 4636 of which 2,262 have so far been discharged after treatment while 213 have lost their lives.

At present, a total of 738 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 1432 confirmed patients of the disease are in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He added another 5,300 persons from Rawalpindi district have been under quarantine at their homes while to date, a total of 1,500 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period.