Boy scouts asked to create awareness about need for social distancing

A workshop was organised by the Sindh local government department on Sunday to enlist the services of boy scouts to ensure social distancing and adoption of other safety precautions for containing the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The workshop was held at the central office of the Sindh Boy Scouts’ Association in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme. A total of 65 boy scouts were given training on the occasion.

Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh said people from all walks of life had been contributing in the ongoing battle against the spread of COVID-19. He said the boy scouts had rendered vital services in society during all the testing times. The institution of scouts could play an important role to ensure welfare of society during the ongoing coronavirus health emergency, he added.

The local government secretary was of the view that the boy scouts could play an important role during the current emergency by persuading the general public to ensure social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

He expressed the hope that the boy scouts would play their due role in spreading awareness in society about the precautions to be adopted by the public to keep them healthy and safe from the contagious disease.