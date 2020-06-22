KMC-run kidney institute all set for dialysis of COVID-19 patients

The Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases (KIKD), which operates under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has completed all arrangements to perform dialysis of COVID-19 patients.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman was informed on Sunday that the KIKD had been equipped with all facilities for the dialysis of COVID-19 patients.

During his visit to the kidney institute, Rehman was briefed by the KIDK management that the institute would be performing dialysis of 16 patients through its four machines on a daily basis as well its High Dependency Unit and ICUs would be ready for the patients in a few days.

KMC Senior Director Medical Services Dr Beerbal Gainani and Professor Danial Khurram were present at the occasion. After the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) and the Indus Hospital, the KIKD would be the third hospital to perform dialysis of COVID-19 infected people, the commissioner was informed.

Speaking on the occasion, the metropolitan commissioner said he had asked the administration of the hospital to remain prepared so that patients could be served in an effective manner as well as doctors and paramedical staff remained safe from the deadly virus.

He urged the doctors and the paramedics to adopt preventive measures and follow the standard operating procedures before treating the infected people. Paying tribute to health workers, Rehman said it was not an easy job to treat the patients round the clock, but “it is the courage which makes it easy”.

He was of the view that it was still unclear when the pandemic would be under control, but “we surely can save ourselves by adopting precautionary measures”. The metropolitan commissioner said the private sector had always supported the KMC hospitals. He hoped that the philanthropists would continue their support.

“It is the responsibility of the people of the city to help the needy during these difficult times,” he added. He said the KMC didn't have sufficient funds to spend huge amounts on its hospitals but their doctors and other health workers were passionate to serve the people which was essential to win any war.

It may be noted here that the KIKD was established in 2009 through MPA funds and it was handed over to the KMC in 2012. The first dialysis was performed on November 4, 2017, in the hospital and so far, more than 14,000 dialyses have been performed there.