Two die in accidents

Two people lost their lives while two others were injured in accidents that occurred in parts of the city on Sunday. According to the Steel Town police, 23-year-old Tasleem, wife of Omair, was run over a vehicle.

The police and rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The police said the accident took place near Ghaggar Phattak when a speedy vehicle hit and killed the victim who was crossing the road.

The body was later handed over to the family for burial. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver. Separately, two men travelling on a motorcycle were critically wounded in a road crash near the Eidgah Ground.

According to the Nazimabad police, the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial for medico-legal formalities. The police said one of them was identified as 22-year-old Mehmood, son of Shamsuddin, who succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was brought to the hospital.

The police said the other man was identified as Kashif, 20, son of Younus, who was admitted to the hospital with critical injuries. The police said both the injured were residents of Korangi. A case had been registered against the driver who fled the scene after hitting their motorcycle, the police added.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was wounded in an accident in the Sohrab Goth area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the injured was yet to be identified.