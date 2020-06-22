ABAD, Saylani Trust offer reconstruction of dangerous buildings in city

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and the Saylani Welfare have offered the Sindh government to reconstruct all the dangerous and illegal buildings in Karachi and provide temporary shelters to their residents during the reconstruction.

ABAD and the Saylani Trust have also promised to bear all the costs of the construction. During a high-level meeting held at the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) office on Saturday, the Sindh government directed its officials to take strict action, arrest and lodge FIR against those who were involved in illegal constructions.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh local government department, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Education Labour Minister Saeed Ghani attended the meeting along with Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh and others.

The local government secretary informed the meeting that ABAD and the Saylani Trust had offered their support to the Sindh government for the solution of the issue of dangerous buildings.

He said ABAD and the Saylani Trust were willing to construct new buildings for the residents of dangerous buildings on the same plot after demolishing the dilapidated structures. “Both the organisations will bear the cost, which would later be handed over to the residents on ownership,” he said.

The secretary said the two organisations needed the Sindh government’s support to provide temporary residence to the residents of dangerous buildings during the period of reconstruction.

Shah said that in order to implement the plan, the provincial government would first see its legality and ground realities. He added that the government was willing to help the residents of dilapidated buildings by providing them alternative residence.