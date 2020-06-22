Healthcare workers announce protest outside CM House today

After continuing its protests for more than two weeks in all the government-run hospitals and outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has decided to organise a protest march from the KPC to the Chief Minister House in Karachi today (Monday).

The GHA is a provincial-level alliance of various bodies of doctors, nurses and paramedics that has been organising protests across the province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Jamshoro and Mirpurkhas, to pressurise the government into providing them personal protective equipment (PPE) and the health risk allowance, and establishing separate isolation wards for healthcare providers infected with COVID-19.

“We have been protesting for more than two weeks but the authorities concerned are not interested to resolve the genuine demands of the healthcare professionals,” said Shafiq Awan, a spokesperson for the alliance.

Awan warned that if the Sindh government forcibly tried to stop their peaceful protest, the healthcare workers across the province would shut down the emergency services in the state-run hospitals.

He recalled that the Sindh health secretary had promised that the issues of the doctors and paramedics would be resolved in 72 hours. “But sadly, he did not fulfil his promise,” he said.

Awan said the healthcare workers had been fighting the coronavirus spread on two fronts simultaneously — working in hospitals without having PPE and facing violent attitude of people.

He added the GHA also demanded the government stop allowing NGOs to work in the state-run hospitals and immediately recruit staff from grades 1 to 15 because the hospitals lacked staff.