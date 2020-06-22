Man kills wife in North Karachi

A man who is said to be a drug addict killed his wife at his house in the North Karachi area of Karachi’s District Central on Sunday.

According to the Sir Syed police, the incident took place at the man’s house located at the Rasheedabad area. After the police and rescuers were called in, they moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Anila, wife of Shahbaz. The police said the deceased was killed by her husband. Quoting the victim’s parents, the police said Shahbaz was a drug addict who used to beat his wife over family disputes.

The police said a fight broke out at between the couple over a family dispute on Sunday during which the suspect attacked the woman with a sharp-edge material, injuring her critically. The police said the suspect escapes after committing the crime and that a case had been registered against him.